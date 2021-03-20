Letters to the editor for March 20, 2021

The will of the people

Voter history is a line in which society advances two steps forward and one step backwards, over and over again.

Some people believe voter history should be a stagnant bubble with no changes. Others prefer the voter history we are creating today to be gigantic leaps backwards. Yes, these people prefer the past where voting was limited to a special class of people and where voter obstruction frequently existed.

For example, the State of Georgia is voting on a new law that would make it illegal to give water or food to voters waiting in huge lines that stretch for multiple city blocks. The State of Arizona will allow an election loser to become the winner if their legislative body chooses this. Of course, voter fraud, without existing evidence, is used as an excuse to discriminate.

I hope Lynchburg and the Commonwealth of Virginia will be better than that with their treatment of Black voters or our working poor voters or people voting for your opponent.