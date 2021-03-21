Letters to the editor for March 21, 2021

If the law gets passed, and the Supreme Court does not strike it down, Christians will be forced to make a decision: do we obey Christ, as Peter says in Acts 5, or do we obey men?

ADAM BOYER

Gladys

What $15 per hour means

My Dad told me as a young man in the early 1930’s, he once worked for 50 cents per day. He was paid this sum to shovel gravel at a road construction site.

In 1976, on entering graduate school, I worked part-time at Sears for $2.15 per hour. Since 2009, the national hourly minimum has been $7.25 per hour. This calculates to an annual salary of $14,500 based on 40 hours per week for 50 weeks.

So what will $15 per hour mean? Using the same fulltime formula, one could earn an annual salary of $30,000 before deductions. When you consider the cost of housing, utilities, food, clothing, and transportation, it would hardly provide for more. No need to consider health insurance, other insurances, internet, telephone, IRA, and forget about entertainment.

We are in 2021! Long gone are the 1930s and even 1970s. The USA is seen as a Land of Opportunity. Hopefully, we will “do unto others as we would have others do unto us.”