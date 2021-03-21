Letters to the editor for March 21, 2021

Obeying Christ, or man?
I and many other people in this country are extremely concerned as the “Equality” Act passed the House and is on to the U. S. Senate. In this vote alone, the fate of America’s religious liberty most likely hangs in the balance.
For too long, Christians largely have ignored politics in this country, and have neglected to vote in elections. With the passing of the so-called Equality Act, private businesses, schools, churches, and more will be forced to accept trans-gender and LGBTQ people into their congregations or face severe penalty.
The first amendment very clearly states that religious freedom shall not be tread upon: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof ...”
Could it possibly be more clear? The Bible clearly states such conduct that LGBTQ’s and others commit is prohibited and sinful — for instance: “And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.” — Romans 1:27.
There are many more places in the Bible, such as Leviticus, that condemn such behavior as well.
If this law gets passed by the Senate, we know it will be signed by Joe Biden without question. For now, please call Senator Mark Warner at (202) 224-2023 and Senator Tim Kaine at (202) 224-4024 and urge them not to sign this blatant violation of our rights given to us by the Lord.
If the law gets passed, and the Supreme Court does not strike it down, Christians will be forced to make a decision: do we obey Christ, as Peter says in Acts 5, or do we obey men?
ADAM BOYER
Gladys
What $15 per hour means
My Dad told me as a young man in the early 1930’s, he once worked for 50 cents per day. He was paid this sum to shovel gravel at a road construction site.
In 1976, on entering graduate school, I worked part-time at Sears for $2.15 per hour. Since 2009, the national hourly minimum has been $7.25 per hour. This calculates to an annual salary of $14,500 based on 40 hours per week for 50 weeks.
So what will $15 per hour mean? Using the same fulltime formula, one could earn an annual salary of $30,000 before deductions. When you consider the cost of housing, utilities, food, clothing, and transportation, it would hardly provide for more. No need to consider health insurance, other insurances, internet, telephone, IRA, and forget about entertainment.
We are in 2021! Long gone are the 1930s and even 1970s. The USA is seen as a Land of Opportunity. Hopefully, we will “do unto others as we would have others do unto us.”
If we have a $15 per hour minimum will prices increase? They probably will. Will some jobs be lost? Probably. But think seriously, how would you like to try to subsist on $7.25 per hour! Let’s move forward to a $15 per hour minimum. This will go a long way to provide a better life for my neighbors. Shame on me if I do not support this!
ED GRAVES
Evington
Women will remember
Ben Cline often voted against bills that were in the best interest of his constituents, but none quite as blatantly as his votes March 17. He voted against House Bill H. Joint Res. 17: “Should Congress Eliminate the Deadline for Ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment?” and against House Bill H.R. 1620: “Should Anti-Domestic Violence Grants Under the Violence Against Women Act Be Reauthorized?”
How can he justify voting against equal rights for women and against providing grants to prevent violence against women and then attempt to say he is representing the interests of his constituents? I believe his female constituents will remember these votes when he is up for re-election.
GAYLE DALY
Lynchburg