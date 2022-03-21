Letters to the editor for March 21, 2022

Godspeed, Jen Kilgore Webb

Say Affordable Care Act, and I think: House and Senate squabbling and Supreme Court bloviation.

Say Free Clinic, Johnson Health Center, 5th Street Community Health Center, or Community Access Network and I think: dream come true for any and all who have health and dental needs but don’t have premium health insurance.

Were it not for these facilities and the financial assistance services they provide, countless citizens of this fair city still would not be able to go to the doctor or dentist without first seriously considering how much the care might cost.

I don’t like being sick or needing a filling, but I look forward to going to the CHC on 5th Street and the Free Clinic on Main Street because parking isn’t a problem and the waiting rooms and examining rooms are spotless and the people who provide the services at each facility are heaven-sent. I’m not being the least bit facetious.

Best of luck to Jen Kilgore Webb, the Free Clinic’s new CEO. (I will call her the new “head” of the Free Clinic. The connotations of CEO are so corporate, so private, so dark, so incompatible with the Free Clinic’s bright public good mantra.)

May Ms. Webb find success at her new job and carry on in the tradition of Robert Walter Johnson, Peter Houck, and every other Hill City visionary, doctor, nurse, and secretary who has lived to provide all men, women, and children with affordable, high-quality health and dental care.

DOUGLAS THOM III

Lynchburg