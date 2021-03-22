Letters to the editor for March 22, 2021

Cold, hard slap

Since at least the 1970s, and probably longer, Virginia has had a program in place to restore civil rights for convicted felons who have been released from prison.

It has involved maintaining a clean record, working at a steady job, behaving as a good citizen should for an extended (reasonable) period of time, then obtaining letters from established members of the community attesting to the former felon’s having become a productive member of society.

Many people who made mistakes as youngsters, or who made really dumb decisions, have taken advantage of this program and our cities and state have benefitted from what these people have contributed.

The governor of Virginia has given a slap in the face — a really hard and cold slap — to these people by automatically granting voting rights to everyone who is released from prison.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if they all voted Republican?

DUCKY GILBERT

Lynchburg