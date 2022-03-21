Letters to the editor for March 22, 2022

Priorities

President Putin is completely destroying the country of Ukraine, murdering innocent women and children, bombing schools, hospitals and shelters, and this morning [Sunday] he has issued orders to conduct nuclear evacuation drills for the country of Russia. So with all this mayhem what is Joe Biden doing? He has issued many sanctions against Putin and others, he got approval to provide Ukraine with military arms and provide monetary support to their Government.

Joe Biden is also negotiating with Iran concerning the Iran nuclear deal and Russia is mediating on behalf of the U.S. He is also seeking aid from Venezuela, Iran and the Saudis to import oil from their countries. Amid all this chaos, the U.S. House approved a bill that prohibits discrimination for hairstyles. Yes, I said hair. The U.S. Senate approved legislation to make daylight saving time permanent year round, which by the way scientists and doctors disagree because of health and environmental concerns. Lastly Nancy Pelosi read a poem directed to Putin attacking him invading Ukraine. I know he must be shaking in his $1,000 boots after hearing it.

My point of this is: Joe Biden should stop begging for oil from terrorists and countries we have sanctioned. The House and Senate should take up matters of dire importance instead of bills of hair and time, and Pelosi needs to stop reading poems which embarrass not only her but the entire United States of America.

MICHAEL ROACH

Forest