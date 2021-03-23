Letters to the editor for March 23, 2021

The home of the brave

Before the pandemic, my 24-year-old daughter was fearless. She would walk through miles of city streets to explore the neighborhood and she would go to restaurants with co-workers after work. Now she works from home and drives into the office just once each week.

Before COVID-19, my daughter would attend concerts, go to museums, and check out the sites in nearby New York City. Now she stays inside, orders her groceries online and uses food delivery systems for take-out.

Before, she would fly to foreign countries for her job, and she would drive across country to visit friends. Now, she wears two face masks and oversize, dark glasses to walk outside her apartment building.

My daughter is not hiding her eyes to avoid the virus. She is hiding her eyes from view. You see, my daughter is Asian, and she is afraid of being attacked. She has been an American citizen for all but the first few months of her life, but some people see her as “the other.”

I am heartbroken that anyone in this country can feel unsafe (and justifiably so) based on their appearance. What is happening to us? When will we be truly one nation? When will we have liberty and justice for ALL? When can my daughter go back to living in the home of the brave?