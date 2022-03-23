Letters to the editor for March 23, 2022

Rhetoric vs. reality

Re: “Open up oil sources,” Friday, March 18: Once again the overly simplistic political blather about Keystone ignores reality. No president has a magic wand especially with ever-changing situations. The global and often unpredictable per barrel price greatly influences U.S. profits and production, however some issued U.S. oil leases still sit unused.

Since Keystone’s 2010 commission, international markets have shifted. Refineries generate other products but the notion that refined petroleum goes straight into vehicle gas tanks persists. Some Canadian heavy crude already going to Gulf Coast refineries gets exported, with a lesser amount for domestic consumption. Keystone would not significantly change that.

Keystone puffed job numbers, adding together all part-time construction jobs for the whole project. Huge cost overruns, the high price of oil sands extraction, potential dangers to U.S. vital water sources, etc., has investors making other long-term options.

Our pre-COVID U.S. oil industry mini-boom contributed to a huge glut worsened by international rivalries but absurdly low prices blinded consumers. U.S. production, exploration, and refining declines when the global per barrel price drops under $50, which it did, impacting domestic growth. Falling demand during COVID further eroded profits.

Denying that the price at the pump isn’t partly driven by lost profits is baffling. Supply and demand helps influence what Big Oil thinks the public will bear. Current export contracts won’t change short term. We can’t control global prices. Droning on with superficial partisan bashing — unproductive. The market’s many moving parts, fluctuations and lack of quick fixes will always exist. Reliance on one energy source doesn’t serve our long term national interest.

E A PAULL

Amherst