Letters to the editor for March 24, 2021

Know what candidates stand for

As I listen to the local news, and just about any channel, it seems all you hear is racism. As I listen to the Democrats about the border, I truly wonder, “How do you say one thing and do another?”

Number one: racism — give me a break. It’s like this: many Americans work to support their families and many attempt to raise their children in a country in which morals and values are declining quickly. Most Americans don’t have time to concern themselves about the color of someone’s skin. Many Americans marry people of different color or ethnic background. I truly think no one cares because it’s your personal business.

Our borders “like all other countries” should be closed and those seeking citizenship should be vetted to assure they can benefit America. The last thing Americans need is more dead weight. The Democrat’s say they are concerned about the welfare of the the children coming across our borders yet they care nothing about the American children that were born in America. People crossing the boarder bring gangs, drugs and only God knows what else into the country. The actions put forth by the Democrats are not safe nor smart.