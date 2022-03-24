Letters to the editor for March 24, 2022

Smarter policy needed

An ongoing claim of the Biden administration is that they aren’t responsible for the high gas prices; the latest explanation is that it’s the Russians’ fault. Never mind that the prices rose 39% before the Russians invaded Ukraine. The administration claims that the prices are unrelated to the new regulations, drilling restrictions on federal lands, and cancellation of pipelines.

Some reporters have backed up the administration’s claims; Marsha Mercer [“Putin’s war is a test of our resolve,” March 13], cited an unnamed fact checker to back her claim that “those policies are not to blame.” We need to insist that reporters do more research into actual data. The data show that before Biden took office, before the pandemic, America was producing 12.8 million barrels of oil per day. By the end of Biden’s first year in office, America was producing 11.6 million barrels, and our country was no longer oil-independent.

Does it matter where oil gets produced? You bet it does. Joe Biden wants us to believe that principles of supply and demand aren’t relevant for his administration. His policies continue to depress the supply of oil and natural gas, contributing to the price increases.

Biden’s policies are targeted to reduce global warming, but shutting down pipelines and drilling overseas does not help global warming. More oil is burned by ships and trucks to move the oil from less-regulated places to where it is needed.

U.S. policies need to be smarter. Instead of shutting down pipelines, perhaps, we should consider raising the A/C temperature in federal buildings to less comfortable levels. Use more, not less, natural gas, until technology catches up with carbon-free alternatives. Build more pipelines that reduce emissions by reducing transport. Policies that simply push oil production overseas don’t improve climate change; they just create the illusion that we are doing something.

LEE CANNON

Lynchburg