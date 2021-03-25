Letters to the editor for March 25, 2021

More PR than

politics

Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats have shown, once again, they are more interested in scoring PR points than passing meaningful legislation.

For two decades, the Violence Against Women Act reauthorization has been an overwhelmingly bipartisan process. In 2000, it passed nearly unanimously and in 2013 passed with a two-thirds majority. However, in the era of hyper-partisanship, this bill that used to reauthorize commonsense policies with widespread support has been transformed into a vessel for gun control, due process violations and other liberal wish-list items.

The most disgusting aspect of this situation is these aren’t even policies the Democrats believe will make it into law, they have simply been inserted to poison the bill for Republicans. Why? Because it is politically inconvenient to vote against a bill with a title like “Violence Against Women Act” no matter what the contents of it are. Democrats want the bill the pass the House in a party-line vote. They want the bill to fail to garner the 60 votes required to end debate in the Senate.