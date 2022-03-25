Letters to the editor for March 25, 2022

Enrollment decline

The Dominion Seven report presented at Tuesday night's joint LCS School Board/City Council meeting contained some questionable data.

I wonder why, well, not really, they used statistics to show only a 10% decline in September 30 enrollments for the past 18 years. They show for 2003 an 8,775 enrollment, which is correct with no pre-K. They show for 2021 a 7,879 enrollment, which is correct but includes 279 pre-K students. They say there was a 10% decline for this period. Without the additional pre-K students, the 2021 K-12 enrollment is 7,608, or a 13% decline.

However, had they used 1997 enrollments, which was the peak year of enrollments, instead of 2003, the number would be 9,515 enrolled. The decline to 2021 would then be 20% for just the K-12 enrollments. Including the pre-K enrollment (started in 2005) the decline from 1997 would in fact be 17%.

I guess if you only want to show just a 10% decline, believe only the Dominion Seven report. But the fact is enrollment, even if you add in the pre-K students, is down 17% from the peak year of 1997.

And by the way, membership is budgeted to decline another 103 K-12 students next year.

JIM WEIGAND

Lynchburg