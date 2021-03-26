Letters to the editor for March 26, 2021

When we all do better

American politics always has been a struggle between oligarchy, rule by a powerful few; and democracy, rule by all adult citizens.

It’s as true today as it was when the Constitution was written and the power of the vote was restricted to white male property owners. Gradually, we have extended the ultimate power in a democracy — the power of the ballot — to more and more of our citizens. But the inclination to declare some unworthy of that power remains as present today as ever.

What’s behind restrictive voting laws, making access to the ballot more difficult? What’s behind the idea that felons who have served their time have to earn their way back to a vote when most would say they have paid their debt to society?

It is quite simply the idea that some folks don’t deserve the right to vote. Poor folks? Freed slaves? Women? Black people? Urban dwellers? Freedom and power are fine — as long as we don’t extend it to the “wrong” people.

It’s a view of politics and life as a zero sum game: if you’re winning then I must be losing. I prefer the view first stated by the late U.S. senator from Minnesota, Paul Wellstone: “We all do better when we all do better.”