Letters to the editor for March 26, 2022

Actions contradict words

Governor Glenn Youngkin’s comments [“Youngkin names new election commissioner,” The News & Advance, March 22] about protecting election integrity are disingenuous and hypocritical.

Youngkin said, “We have to make sure the leadership that’s in the Department of Elections is leadership that is looking out for the integrity of the election process and not trying to be political.”

Why then would Youngkin replace the current nonpartisan Virginia Department of Elections commissioner Chris Piper (who has never worked on a political campaign or donated to a political candidate) with Susan Beals, a Republican former member of the Chesterfield Electoral Board, and former legislative assistant to self-described “Trump in heels” state Senator Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield? Beals also made campaign contributions to Chase and Youngkin, and in 2017 worked on GOP nominee Ed Gillespie’s campaign for governor, acts hardly constituting nonpartisan behavior.

Youngkin’s actions contradict his words. Appointing Beals, who worked for and donated money to a right-wing extremist and conspiracy theorist who supports “The Big Lie,” undermines not only the integrity of our election process, but also democracy.

ELLEN AGNEW

Lynchburg