Letters to the editor for March 27, 2021

Support the women in your life

This Women’s History Month, it is vital we continue supporting women, especially mothers giving birth during this pandemic, who are more likely to experience anxiety and depression.

COVID-19 has impacted us all over the past year, especially new mothers. I have experienced postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of both my daughters, and this pandemic certainly has not made things easier for mothers.

I am fortunate to have a strong support system, including friends, family and the connections I have made online. I started sharing my own postpartum experiences on my business’ Instagram TV, Lexie & Lee, with the goal of uplifting and supporting other women, particularly mothers, in a judgment-free zone, through my business and hopefully helping even just one person.

This has helped me connect with other women going through similar experiences. It also has allowed me to keep my business afloat as a working mom, not only by creating a community where we can connect with one another, but by showcasing local female creators and providing an easy way to explore and shop from the comfort of home. I am thankful to be able to use Instagram for both my businesses to reach other women and make life a little less lonely right now.