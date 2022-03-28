Letters to the editor for March 28, 2022

Whither justice?

I have a question. Are we to believe QAnon is a fluke and that Jan. 6, 2021 was abnormal? Or to put it another way, is the right wing “squad” of Bonner, Gaetz, Greene and Gosar the exception or the future of the GOP?

I ask after listening to the coverage of the Judge Jackson hearing. Sen. Josh Hawley spent nearly all his time pounding the drums of pedophile war. How dare Judge Jackson give anything but the most extreme of sentences in these cases?! Never mind if she was in the mainstream of judges in these cases. So far as I can tell, this line is straight out of the Pizzagate page of the QAnon playbook.

What also bothers me is the clear GOP belief that the accused is not entitled to competent defense if we call them “terrorists.” Sen. Graham repeatedly questioned the idea that innocent until proven guilty and affording the accused access to a good lawyer is appropriate for any Guantanamo detainee (great politics, lousy justice here). Never mind that that the 5th and 6th amendments to the Constitution require that the accused have access to a lawyer, presumably a competent one, and that guilt must be proven without the aid of torture. Do Republicans believe the accusation here justifies cruel and unusual punishment to get a conviction? I’m thankful our Constitution says otherwise, for now, but with a firmly partisan Supreme Court, don’t know how much longer this will last.

To close, I was raised to believe in one nation under God with liberty and justice for all. I remember a time when you really could believe that was the case. I really doubt the most conservative leaders hold these views. They certainly won’t risk angering their voters over this.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest

Safety

Does anyone remember about CONELRAD, civil defense, and emergency fallout shelters back in the ‘60s?

Some were required to take classes in those areas. People were deeply concerned about a nuclear war.

But now, although Russia has said their nuclear forces are on alert, and NATO has declared the same thing, and nuclear bombs have probably increased 1,000 percent in destructive capability, I haven’t heard a word from anyone about civil defense, fallout shelters, or anything similar to it.

Who cares anymore ?

RAY WINGFIELD

Appomattox