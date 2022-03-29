Letters to the editor for March 29, 2022

River Ridge mall library

I am a little confused why, it seems all of a sudden, city management seems to support building a library at the mall. What research and metrics, if any, went into the selection of this site? Who came up with the idea that we need a city-supported library at the mall and why? Were any other sites or even the need for another library considered? Will this site service the citizens of Lynchburg most in need of library services? How many other cities our size have a successful library in a mall in such a remote commercial/industrial location? Based on a lack of available public information, it seems to me that Lynchburg taxpayers are being asked to build a library at the mall to help support the mall owners. If the library is mainly intended only to help mall business, why don't they provide it? Could this just be an attempt to get more people to the mall to spend money, at taxpayers’ expense?