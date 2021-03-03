Letters to the editor for March 3, 2021

During the Hill City's Bicentennial celebrations, the Tavern, along with other historic sites, was included in a descriptive ten-mile inner city hike "the "Lynchburg Heritage Trail, 1786-1986." This guide was created by local Boy Scouts and their leaders, Jones Memorial Library, the Lynchburg Museum System, and members of the community. It was open to all persons and groups. Secondly, in the same decade, "The Nichols' Tavern Players" was organized to provide a dinner theater experience unique to Lynchburg. The lobby, dining room, and theater were on the ground floor of the Nichols Tavern, with Mrs. Marianne Rhodes serving as chef; the Director was the late well-known actor, Mr. Tommy Daniels, whose roles included frequent portrayals of John Lynch. Numerous others were involved in this project. Third and last, the large lobby of the Tavern was returned in 1986 to its 19th-century appearance, as part of an Eagle Scout project by Edmund Potter; this effort took the Scout and his helpers three years to research and restore this historic space.