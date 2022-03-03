Letters to the editor for March 3, 2022

Trump, Putin and NATO

For all you “die hard” Trump fans and for everyone who cannot connect the dots — here’s how the Trump/Putin/NATO relationship is related.

Remember when Putin’s lapdog (Trump) was ranting about the ineffectiveness of NATO; how no other country was paying their fair share except the U.S.; how he stated time and time again that the U.S. should pull out of NATO, and how he would work to dismantle it. Well, now you know the reason — Putin’s planned invasion of Ukraine was the reason.

Thank the Positive Power of the Universe that it never happened. And, thank the Positive Power of the Universe that President Biden had both the experience, leadership ability, and character to rally NATO and stymie Putin’s plans that obviously had been planned during the Trump administration.

The sanctions have had a devastating effect on Russia and its oligarchs — and that will continue.

However, it is my fervent prayer that Russia’s oil exports will be cut off, and that Europe will import gas and oil from the U.S.

Yes, it will cost us more at the gas pumps, but it will save hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian lives — and cripple Russia even more than today’s sanctions have.

CAROLYN BOSIGER

Forest

Thanks to Thomas

In “Beckel And me: An odd couple” [March 2], Cal Thomas hits the sweet spot: “His hope and mine is that our friendship will serve as an example to others of what can be and must be if we are to survive as a nation. Argue, yes, but don’t demean the humanity or patriotism of someone with whom you disagree.”

Thank you, Cal, for demonstrating what a true Christian is all about: following the model of Jesus and being a peacemaker. Leaving behind our judging of others, we can actually bring about love and peace in the world.

ADGIE DIROM

Lynchburg