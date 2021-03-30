Letters to the editor for March 30, 2021

Politicians don’t care

We have been shafted by our government.

We need to eliminate the Internal Revenue Service and go to a national sales tax. A national sales tax would cost us about 15 percent of what we buy. That might sound like a lot, but the government already charges us 25 percent. A national sales tax of 15 percent is a lot cheaper than a 25 percent set tax plus a payroll tax.

The politicians don’t care about us. That is why we should get rid of all of them and replace them with a different party.

The Democrat Party and the Republican Party are both jokes. The only difference between them is their names. You don’t have to be a Republican to be conservative and you don’t have to be a Democrat to be foolish. I am conservative and, like Sean Hannity, I am not a Republican.

ERNIE IRVAN

Lynchburg

Take a look

President Joe Biden’s policy on immigration fits Winston Churchill’s famous quotation to a T — “However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results.”

RAY WINGFIELD

Appomattox