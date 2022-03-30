Letters to the editor for March 30, 2022

Universal health care now

America has been hard hit by COVID. Over 950,000 people have died from this virus. (Disclosures: I am fully insured by Medicare, supplemental insurance and veterans health care. Facts and figures that I am presenting are taken from the March 12-18 issue of The Economist magazine, the most respected international news source in the world.)

America has the highest death rate among rich countries, nearly double the average. Many expected America to respond well to a pandemic. Instead it vastly underperformed. It has struggled to vaccinate its people: 62% are vaccinated compared with 72% in Britain, 73% in the EU, 81% in Canada and 95% in the United Arab Emirates.

It lagged behind in testing. Whereas Britain had access to free testing for over a year, Americans received their first round only last month. The U.S. is the only high-income country without universal health care. One in eight adults reports not going to a doctor because of the cost. And now, in the Wednesday, March 23 edition of The News & Advance, page A8, under “Briefly”: “INSURANCE: With an urgent funding request stuck in Congress, a federal agency said it can no longer cover COVID tests and treatment bills for uninsured people and will stop taking claims at midnight Tuesday.”

Will this country ever learn? We urgently need universal health care for all, like all the other world’s richest countries, now.

BEV JORDAN, Lynchburg

Open up food sources

Has the government ever paid you not to grow crops? They give out billions each year for non-farmering. Thursday, Biden said Americans will have food shortages because Russia and Ukraine are the breadbaskets of Europe. I wonder if could we stop the payments for non-farming, and encourage a lot of farming? There is also a fertilizer problem as we get so much from Russia. Maybe we could start developing other sources? And maybe we could open up America’s fossil fuel sources again? That might be better than Americans going hungry.

GEORGE CAYLOR, Lynchburg