Letters to the editor for March 31, 2021

Charges for the militia?

The Commonwealth Attorney’s office has been busy taking last year’s unarmed protestors to court. One protestor spent a month in jail after being found guilty of participating in a riot. Another will face a grand jury in April for charges that include throwing a water bottle.

Will the Commonwealth Attorney’s office investigate charges for those militia members who, while assembled May 31, pointed or brandished their guns at protestors with the intent to intimidate or pressure? What will our city’s criminal justice system be doing about the armed militia who doubted the capabilities of our local law enforcement, and in doing so, compromised the safety of everyone in attendance, including the police officers?