Letters to the editor for March 31, 2021

Charges for the militia?
The Commonwealth Attorney’s office has been busy taking last year’s unarmed protestors to court. One protestor spent a month in jail after being found guilty of participating in a riot. Another will face a grand jury in April for charges that include throwing a water bottle.
Will the Commonwealth Attorney’s office investigate charges for those militia members who, while assembled May 31, pointed or brandished their guns at protestors with the intent to intimidate or pressure? What will our city’s criminal justice system be doing about the armed militia who doubted the capabilities of our local law enforcement, and in doing so, compromised the safety of everyone in attendance, including the police officers?
Will the Commonwealth Attorney’s office be investigating any of the militia members for unlawful assembly charges? One would be hard-pressed to find a more textbook example of “inspiring persons of ordinary courage with well-grounded fear of serious and immediate breach of public safety” than confronting unarmed protestors with guns, some outfitted in tactical gear. An officer’s testimony about what happened after a fireworks/gun-like noise is heard and mayhem ensues (sparking what later would be deemed a riot), should make this charge easy to prove, as should the countless hours of video, and social media comments.
Will our city’s criminal justice system prosecute all those who break laws, or just those we disagree with? Will the respect for and adherence to our laws be defended for all of us, or just when it fits our political affiliations?
The armed militia members who responded to a call for action and played a role in the events of May 31 should not be protected by our city’s criminal justice system. Protecting some while pursuing others isn’t justice; it’s just bias.
CHANTAL O’KEEFFE
Lynchburg