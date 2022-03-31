Letters to the editor for March 31, 2022

A better library location

Kudos to Myles Jackson’s “River Ridge mall library” letter, published in the March 29, 2022 edition of The News & Advance. I too had wondered, and still wonder, why the mall would be a suitable spot for a library. Patrons go to a mall to shop, perhaps to stroll or for a bite at the food court, but to read? Not usually.

Jackson also suggested doing a little research to “figure out where our next library should be located, if needed.” I have a suggestion in this regard, and it wouldn’t even necessitate new construction. Lynchburg already has a building eminently suitable to serve as a second municipal library. It’s on lower Rivermont Avenue, an area where a lot of “folks live who would benefit most from a nearby library.” It’s the former Jones Memorial Library, vacant and unused for decades. Of course, it would take time, money, and effort to restore it to use again. But hey, it’s there. It’s got adequate stack areas, several reading rooms, a circulation desk, etc. — basically, all that’s needed for a proper library, which it once was.

Come on, Lynchburg. It’s long past time to get serious with this landmark library.

S. ALLEN CHAMBERS, JR.

Lynchburg

Appreciation and dedication

He was born and raised in Pennsylvania and spent a lot of time working on his grandfather’s farm. After graduating from high school, he went to Chicago to attend DeVry Institute of Technology where he graduated with a degree in electronic engineering. He’s been married to his wife, Debbie, for 33 years and they have three children and nine grandchildren. He has ridden motorcycles most of his life, is a hunter education instructor, a private pilot and loves to hunt and fish.

They moved to the Lynchburg area in 2008. After he retired, he wanted to give back, so he joined the Patriot Guard Riders after hearing about the protesters being bussed into military funerals and harassing their families. He is not a veteran but his father and brother both served in the U.S. Navy. He became very aware of the need for veteran support, so he joined Rolling Thunder where he served as president and vice president of Virginia Chapter 4.

He currently serves as a road captain for the Patriot Guard Riders, volunteers at Valor Farm and New Freedom Farm, rides with the combat vets as a guest, attends the public Lynchburg Area Veterans Council meetings and assists the American Legion by gathering and distributing furniture for veterans.

Larry Fink, thank you so much for all you have done for our veterans.

CMS SHELVIE WOOD, USAF, RET.

Forest