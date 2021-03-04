Letters to the editor for March 4, 2021

Give us a break
More than 25 percent of Lynchburg adults age 25 and older, the age when most home ownership begins, are 65 years old or older. These adults, plus those on Social Security Disability, have seen a raise in their Social Security check of 1.3% this year which followed a 1.6% raise for 2020. Why is this important?
The city of Lynchburg’s Real Estate Appraiser has informed city council that real estate values for existing properties have increased by 7.76% since the last reassessment. Obviously, without a rollback in the tax rate, tax collections on this group of properties will increase the same 7.76%.
Now I cannot speak for all Social Security recipients, but after the $10 monthly trash pickup add-on fee recently levied, there’s not a lot left of my additional take home pay. Other states have tax freeze plans that allow reassessments to occur only when new owners take possession or homestead dollar exemptions for long-term owners. Virginia has no such plans.
For the upcoming budget discussions, there will be council members who can’t possibly spend enough for their favorite program, like the schools. For example, there are projected to be 224 fewer students in the school system and because of this, the city’s Required Local Expenditure will decrease. Isn’t it time to consolidate both funding and buildings?
In the state’s last Fiscal Stress report Lynchburg ranked 7th highest fiscally stressed of 133 localities with the 6th highest extraction rate (taxes and fees).
City Council, give us a break!
JIM WEIGAND
Lynchburg
Important to someThe article in the Sunday, Deb. 28 edition of The News & Advance about deciding to name 5th Street “Martin Luther King Boulevard” — I think they need to bring back the Civil War statues, if they change the name of 5th Street. Those Civil War statues are just as important to some people as naming 5th Street “Martin Luther King Boulevard” is to others.
MICHAEL FREEMAN
Lynchburg