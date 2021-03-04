Letters to the editor for March 4, 2021

Give us a break

More than 25 percent of Lynchburg adults age 25 and older, the age when most home ownership begins, are 65 years old or older. These adults, plus those on Social Security Disability, have seen a raise in their Social Security check of 1.3% this year which followed a 1.6% raise for 2020. Why is this important?

The city of Lynchburg’s Real Estate Appraiser has informed city council that real estate values for existing properties have increased by 7.76% since the last reassessment. Obviously, without a rollback in the tax rate, tax collections on this group of properties will increase the same 7.76%.

Now I cannot speak for all Social Security recipients, but after the $10 monthly trash pickup add-on fee recently levied, there’s not a lot left of my additional take home pay. Other states have tax freeze plans that allow reassessments to occur only when new owners take possession or homestead dollar exemptions for long-term owners. Virginia has no such plans.