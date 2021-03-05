Letters to the editor for March 5, 2021

Rush’s disgrace

Any student of history will tell you true patriotism is more than partisan zealotry. Rush’s media circus spewed petty nastiness for 33-plus years. The Lord knows the ad revenue made him wealthy, but as Chris Evans’ rendition of Captain America on Nazis stated, “I don’t like bullies; I don’t care where they’re from.”

Well, Rush was first and foremost America’s bully. As my mom has observed, “most people are followers because leading is really hard.” All his Dittoheads loved Rush and followed him because of what he was. We love narcissists and bullies far more than any of us will admit so long as they don’t target us personally. Even in church, we tend to like sermons where the Preacher lets THEM have it, but not so much when he lets US have it.