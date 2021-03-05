Letters to the editor for March 5, 2021

Rush’s disgrace
The recent letter, “Remembering Rush,” eulogized Rush Limbaugh as the greatest American Patriot since 1970. That’s absurd.
Any student of history will tell you true patriotism is more than partisan zealotry. Rush’s media circus spewed petty nastiness for 33-plus years. The Lord knows the ad revenue made him wealthy, but as Chris Evans’ rendition of Captain America on Nazis stated, “I don’t like bullies; I don’t care where they’re from.”
Well, Rush was first and foremost America’s bully. As my mom has observed, “most people are followers because leading is really hard.” All his Dittoheads loved Rush and followed him because of what he was. We love narcissists and bullies far more than any of us will admit so long as they don’t target us personally. Even in church, we tend to like sermons where the Preacher lets THEM have it, but not so much when he lets US have it.
For his part, Limbaugh’s enduring legacy will be how his radio empire set about sowing disunity. To his audience, civil rights (thugs), women’s rights (feminazis), environmentalism (wackos), real science (those biased models), and bipartisan anything (weenies) was fair game for ridicule, the more the better, and boy did he bring it! Fully half the country was his rhetorical whipping post.
I could go on but to laud Rush Limbaugh as patriotic dances the fine line of bigotry. Civil libertarian lawyer Clarence Darrow stated in his 1932 autobiography he had “never wished a man dead, but [had] read some obituary notices with great satisfaction.” With Rush, I read his obit with a certain sense of relief, no longer an object of his, to the end, unrepentant vitriol.
Let me close with Red Green’s motto, “I’m pulling for you. We are all in this together!”
KENNETH NAUGLE
Forest