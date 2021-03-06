Letters to the editor for March 6, 2021

Post for peace

We live in very troubling times of pandemic, anxiety, injustice, social unrest and even government insurrection.

I am a Catholic Franciscan who walks a road of peace. Peace is not forcing the other guy to agree with you but it starts with the realization of the pain created from fear within both sides of disputes. We are a city, country and world that could destroy ourselves through hatred born within our own political polarization.

Peace requires empathy, compassion and understanding but most of all our love for one another. I did an informal survey of my Facebook friends and only two out of 215 could even click a “like” button for peace. That same post on an art Facebook account (with world membership of 4,100) had no likes for peace under the above conditions.

We all agree peace is fine under our own terms but not through relating to mutual human desperation, feeling unheard or believing social institutions do not serve you personally. It’s easier to be silent or hate others. Peace requires verbal negotiations and maybe compromises. The religious/humanitarian concept of “love your enemy” is dead if each group of people demonizes another and refuses cooperation or to see the human needs in their opponents.