Letters to the editor for March 7, 2021

Capitalism is





a harsh masterThe ice storm and ensuing power outages in Texas were, indeed, catastrophic, but they offer an important lesson for the rest of the country.

Many Texans had contracted for privatized electric power that was normally cheap but based on wholesale market prices that increased with high demand. Basically, they had signed up for an unregulated capitalistic system over which they had zero control. That was all well and good until the system went haywire. Now they are begging the state to fix the problem and erase their exorbitant bills. This smacks of socialism to me — and in Texas!

The lesson is this: Pure capitalism is a harsh taskmaster. If that’s what you prefer, OK, but don’t come crawling to the government, also known as the rest of us, to get you out of the mess you created for yourself. The lesson extends to the privatization of Social Security.