Letters to the editor for March 7, 2021

Capitalism is
a harsh masterThe ice storm and ensuing power outages in Texas were, indeed, catastrophic, but they offer an important lesson for the rest of the country.
Many Texans had contracted for privatized electric power that was normally cheap but based on wholesale market prices that increased with high demand. Basically, they had signed up for an unregulated capitalistic system over which they had zero control. That was all well and good until the system went haywire. Now they are begging the state to fix the problem and erase their exorbitant bills. This smacks of socialism to me — and in Texas!
The lesson is this: Pure capitalism is a harsh taskmaster. If that’s what you prefer, OK, but don’t come crawling to the government, also known as the rest of us, to get you out of the mess you created for yourself. The lesson extends to the privatization of Social Security.
Those of you who think Social Security should be privatized, take note. You may well make more money doing your own investing, but unless Republicans destroy the system, Social Security will always be there for you at some level. The same cannot be said for your own investments. The past year has proven that just about anything is possible — pandemics, attempted coups, fickle market values, etc. The bottom line is that when you are ready to retire, your investments have tanked and you have no government back up, crying will get you nowhere. Texans are learning the hard way how government just might be their friend.
It is a good lesson for all of us.
NANCY TYREE
Lynch Station
Canceling cancel cultureRecently in the news was the headline “Virginia leads United States removing Confederate Monuments and Symbols with 71 in 2020.” Now isn’t that something to boast about? The headline should have read “Virginia Leads the U.S. in erasing history.”
Joe Biden and the idiotic movement “cancel culture” is to blame for all this madness. And I hope you notice I did not say our president because he is definitely not my president. Just this week, the cancel culture influenced Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss books — just because they falsely claim they were offensive to children. Let the children speak, not some group of radicals.
When I awoke this morning, I thought I still was in the United States and that means we still have the right to free speech. Cancel culture is taking that right away from us as sure as the grass is green. They may censor what I say, but they will NEVER, NEVER, NEVER censor what I think. And what I think about the cancel culture is not acceptable to print. So I will let it go at that.
I hope the cancel culture reads this and takes offense to it. If they did, I have accomplished my goal. And that goes for Joe “Bumbling” Biden, also.
MICHAEL ROACH
Forest
The golden idolRecently, I was struck by watching the television coverage of workmen rolling a larger-than-life golden statue of former President Donald J. Trump into the venue for this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. It depicts a grinning Trump wearing a coat and tie with American-flag shorts and flipflops. He is holding a magic wand in one hand and a copy of the Constitution in the other.
The statue is clearly a caricature, an exaggeration of a person’s striking characteristics for comic or satiric effect. Ironically, it was made in Trump’s least favorite country, Mexico, by artist Tommy Zegan. Giving the artist the benefit of the doubt, he was perhaps trying to humanize and soften the image of a man known for taking himself too seriously. But, as others have remarked, it looks like a golden idol.
In all fairness, Zegan has vehemently denied his statue is a golden idol. But no artist can control how his creation is received and interpreted. If it is gold, if it looks like an idol, and if it represents a man millions of deluded people idolize, it is a golden idol.
Trump’s true believers among the Christian Right should perhaps pause and consider how worshipping a golden calf didn’t do the Israelites any good. As we saw on Jan. 6, continuing to idolize Trump isn’t likely to do America any good.
EDWARD PALM
Lynchburg
Protecting motorsportsI respectfully request Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar used exclusively at the track.
Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants that range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.
Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the EPA maintains that CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.
The RPM Act clarifies that transforming motor vehicles into racecars used exclusively for competition does not violate the CAA. It is imperative Congress passes the RPM Act to provide long-term certainty to racers and motorsports parts businesses.
TONYA MOOREFIELD
Rustburg