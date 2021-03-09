Letters to the editor for March 9, 2021

Hopeful signs

The last year has been a real challenge for our local economy in Lynchburg and across the entire region.

Every business has been impacted in some way. However, the travel and hospitality industry, including our local restaurants and hotels, have been especially hard hit.

Our hotel, the Courtyard Marriott Lynchburg, like others, saw a dramatic decline in occupancy during 2020, as both business and leisure travel came to an almost complete stop.

One of the few recent bright spots we’ve experienced is from the business we’ve gotten from workers at a new job site in Campbell County. DEPCOM Power is building a solar facility, and the workers from the project site have been a very welcome source of hotel guests.

We are hopeful this is a sign of more local business activity to come in 2021. We are always excited to welcome both business and leisure-travel visitors to Lynchburg so that we can “show off’ our community!

JOSHUA GREEN

Lynchburg