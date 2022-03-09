Letters to the editor for March 9, 2022

City of Lynchburg redistricting

The process of redrawing city ward boundary lines to match 2021 Census data is underway. The goal is to get all wards into the “ideal district population” which is 19,827. All wards except I will need to be changed to meet that goal. But, in fact, there will likely be changes in all four ward lines.

At this time, city councilors are considering four possible scenarios: A makes the fewest changes to current lines; in B, all wards are changed slightly; C comes closest to equivalent populations; D, like C, divides the 4 wards into something closer to quadrants.

Large paper maps are available for examination and comment at the Lynchburg Public Library and City Hall as well as virtually on the city’s Facebook page. City councilors and map makers are asking for feedback from the public. Help them and yourself by letting them know which map you prefer and what is important to you: Compactness? Keeping neighborhoods together? Staying in the same ward?

Keep in mind, city (and county) redistricting affects all residents. It could mean a change in the location of your polling place and who represents you on council.

CARLA HEATH

Lynchburg