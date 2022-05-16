Letters to the editor for May 16, 2022

Voting in November?

Had enough? Wonder why gas is so high today?

“What good is an oil drilling lease, if your federal government won’t give you a permit to proceed to drilling?” Larry Kudlow asked on his financial TV show. It airs daily on FBNHD 359 at 4 p.m.

Lawrence Alan Kudlow is an American conservative television personality. He served as director of the National Economic Council during the Trump Administration from 2018 to 2021. Keep reading.

Born August 20, 1947 (age 76) in Englewood, New Jersey, he was a Democrat before 1981. Then, he saw the error of his ways (my interpretation) and became a Republican. Kudlow began his career as a junior financial analyst at the New York Federal Reserve. He soon left government to work on Wall Street at Paine Webber and Bear Stearns as a financial analyst. In 1981, after previously volunteering and working for left-wing politicians and causes, Kudlow jumped ship, leaving other personal bad habits behind as well as left-wing thinking, and joined the Republican administration of Ronald Reagan, who had also once been a Democrat. Reagan has been heard many times, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party — they left me.” Kudlow served Reagan as associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget.

Let’s start sending good thinking people to Washington, D.C. who understand that American energy independence means freedom from high gas prices. We just must!

How do you save Europe — again? You build more liquid natural gas plants and you drill here for oil and natural gas. Then, you ship it to Europe to replace their Russian oil and gas dependence. Oh — by the way, you stop buying Putin’s oil in America and instead drill for ours. Had enough? Say so out loud and often — then vote your conscience.

FRANK LANDREY

Forest

Memory of Cecil Lewis

To everyone who has supported us during and following the death of Cecil W. Lewis, we the family would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us in our time of sorrow. Thank you!

REV. & MRS. CHARLES &

GENEVA LEWIS & FAMILY

Madison Heights