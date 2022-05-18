Letters to the editor for May 18, 2022

T.C. Miller:

Community mattersGenerally we educate for tests, measuring progress by standardized scores. Creativity and community often fall through the cracks — hard to measure and marginalized by our educational system.

But what I know is this: creativity and community matters to create well-rounded, problem-solving, empowered students.

T.C. Miller Elementary School not only hasn’t forgotten about creativity and community, they thrive on it.

On paper, our building is old and our student size is small. But being small is what makes it magical. At TCM, our staff and teachers know the students, their family members, and most importantly, what engages them. Being small allows the students and teachers to create meaningful relationships. Creating these bonds in elementary school fosters a safe and supported environment. It helps students develop confidence, conflict management, and trust in their “grown ups.” Our school walls are small, but they are bursting with depth and diversity. For elementary kids, community matters.

TCM incorporates what they are learning into regular open performances, and in their annual spring production, students learn characters and lines, tech, dance, self confidence, and how to support each other on and off stage. At TCM, rooms are dedicated to art, music, STREAM, with movement, flags, choir, violin, and theater too. Students are encouraged to own solutions to problems. Teachers tie curriculum together across subjects. For elementary kids, creativity matters.

And the students have fun while they are learning. We’ve forgotten how valuable that is.

Lynchburg City Schools needs to plan for the future. A recent study found some valid concerns. Our zones are bizarre. Enrollment has shifted. Facilities need drastic changes or rebuilding. But the answer is not a 700-student school, nor closing down gems like T.C. Miller.

We need schools that grow community and creativity every day. T.C. Miller does... a local beacon for what education should be.

CARLY SHEAFFER

Lynchburg

Sheaffer is president of the T.C. Miller PTO.

Handling a

medical emergencyAs an emergency care provider, I understand the fear of approaching a stranger. Here is a tip: When you see someone who appears disoriented or sick, call 911. The person afflicted may be confused, acting strangely, or have no idea where she is.

I had a recent anaphylactic reaction in a Kroger parking lot, where my throat completely closed off, and I could not breathe. I was talking to my daughter in West Virginia, who called her siblings in Ohio and Michigan to find my location on their iPhones. They were able to cobble together my location, and call the Kroger where I was suffocating, and the manager there called 911. After 5 minutes I was able to catch enough breath to call 911 myself, and after 15 minutes of the start of the attack, the squad arrived to assist.

I am new to town, had no idea where I was, and am discouraged by the numbers of people who either walked right past me as I started to lose consciousness, or prayed for me without bothering to call for assistance.

You may not be prepared to handle a medical emergency, but you can certainly call for help. Thank you to the dispatcher at Lynchburg Fire Department who stayed on the line until help arrived. I was so scared I would die on my son’s birthday.

HEATHER LEOPOLD

Huddleston