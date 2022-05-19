Letters to the editor for May 19, 2022

Rights resolution

I am dismayed by the Bedford County School Board’s consideration to adopt a resolution of “parental rights,” to “affirm” parent’s prerogative to direct the education of their children. Are they qualified? Trained in the various disciplines that are taught? Do they know the techniques and strategies used in the classroom to instruct, encourage, and inspire students?

Parents should be aware of the academic curricula, and, yes, parents are a child’s first teacher and the most important in many areas, such as morality, empathy and a work ethic. But leave the academic curricula to the experts who have been trained in these fields.

Schools are not just for cramming students’ heads full of facts and theories. Its main purpose is to teach them how to think using logic and reasoning. Are parents qualified to do that?

A second resolution is also being considered, acknowledging the dedication and skills of teachers, "educating and supporting" students. As an instructor myself, I appreciate the recognition.

But these two resolutions seem contradictory. The parental rights resolution seems driven by politics, not ability. I agree that political opinion or personal bias has no place in the classroom, but how will “grooming” and “indoctrination” be defined? Is that code for removing material that makes some students uncomfortable?

Actually, that is a goal of education: cognitive dissonance. Making students think about their beliefs and opinions, how they came to believe what they do and whether those beliefs are right or wrong, based on logic, not emotion.

DAVID GOODE

Bedford