Letters to the editor for May 2, 2022

Get involved

Neighbors and friends, I implore you to hear these words. It’s time for us as a collective body of citizens to wake up and take action and become involved in the governance of our towns, cities and communities. It is not enough to simply vote and say “well, I’ve done my part.”

No politician or government officials will save us from what we are up against. We need to allow our collective voices to be heard and actively engage in the democratic process. Let our elected leaders understand the dynamic. They are our employees. Simply put, they work for us, and not the other way around. If you serve on a local school board, board of supervisors, city council or hold any elective office therein, you are in your position for one reason, you are there by consent of the governed. That is the social compact. Please remember it.

As for my fellow countrymen who want to see the Judeo-Christian values of our nation’s founding upheld throughout our land, then we must do our best to confront this godless spirit of the age that seeks to pervert and corrupt our way of life, including its current target, the children. We must no longer remain a silent majority. It’s time for action. If we do not exercise the levers of power by peaceful means today, we are condemning the next generation to have to confront it with violence. So, in short — run for office if you feel led to. Call, write, and email your elected representatives, hold them accountable. Show up at board meetings and town halls. It is our civic duty to preserve our freedoms and way of life that we currently enjoy. We were never promised comfort; it’s time to pay the bill that has come due.

MORRIS VEREEN

Lynchburg

Divisive concepts?

So what defines a divisive concept?

For an elementary school student, like my math-adverse child, it was long division and fractions when first encountered.

Is that what is meant?

For parents determined to rightly or wrongly shield their child from learning about Virginia’s history on education or race, does divisive concepts mean any teaching that does not confirm the parents’ worldview? And what about differing worldviews?

Saying that a school will not teach such topics does not mean they go away. It means the student is deprived of the opportunity to try and understand an “other.” An “other” person or view.

Are book bans a divisive concept in and of themselves? There are books in my home that are not age-appropriate for elementary students and my kids did not get to read them until they were ready. Is my choice to moderate their reading and a library at school that also may have those books divisive?

The schools following this path need to define divisive concepts and have open, non-confrontational, discussions so parents and others understand the implications.

WILLIAM CONNER

Lynchburg