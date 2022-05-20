Letters to the editor for May 20, 2022

Less sound and fury

Candidates for City Council owe the voters substance beyond their slogans, and I trust we will hear their concrete proposals during the upcoming campaign.

For instance, what particular items that constitute the “woke agenda” does Mr. [Marty] Misjuns want to remove from local government ["Local GOP selects city council candidates," May 19]? How exactly would “holding city officials accountable to their sworn oaths” uphold our Bill of Rights, and in what specific ways is the current council failing to do that?

Of course it would be good to learn why he is anxious about a solid constitutional amendment when I am more concerned about my street needing to be repaved.

Let’s have less “sound and fury” and more that signifies serious decisions in the life of this city.

TAZ DAUGHTREY

Lynchburg

The gift of seeing

On a dull gray day while driving, I noticed the vestiges of wear and tear upon the road. The cracks, the results of heat, cold, the heavy equipment trucks that barrel along, the damage done by salt during winter snows.

The gift was seeing the road illuminated on a sunny day. I saw the road’s flaws as zig and zags, spikes and dips, as if the line tracings of a heart beating on an electrocardiogram. Glistening before me was the glue which sealed the separations and cracks to prevent further road deterioration.

Crack sealing is a "time-honored technique" — Drizzles of tar, squiggles of asphalt sealer, aka "tar snakes," fill arterial lines to repair the damage done [HowStuffWorks.com, TheCheapPlace.com].

How refreshing when the time-honored technique of being a friend finds someone drizzling "a little tar" of love and kindness on our behalf, on our cracks.

It’s true, isn’t it, that while undergoing hard stuff, the potholes of our life surround us. In retrospect, we can see all the tar snakes of thoughtfulness that strengthened us in our time of trouble.

The road of our lives, traveled every day in countless ways. As day weaves into evening and day once more, the tributaries and interstices fill with moments of contentment, joy, and sometimes, heartbreak. More often, mostly squiggles of ordinary humdrummery, smoothed with the compassion of others.

NANCY HOPE FISCHER

Forest

Abortion is not murder

For the rational and calm — not emotional and ideological — consideration I, as a pro-life and pro-health physician, offer an analysis of this socially highly charged issue related to individual human lives. Abortion means the termination of pregnancy, but an individual human life begins before pregnancy at the impregnation of the ovum by the sperm cell. This zygote cell contains the genetic material of both mother and father. The zygote rapidly multiplies to form the embryo, but a great number of zygotes or embryos do not implant in the mother’s uterus and become wasted cells of potential human lives without being noticed or registered. The mother-to-be does not have the initial symptoms of pregnancy or the pregnancy test does not become positive until nine-plus weeks after conception.

Even if implanted, they may be lost without notice due to the deficits in the zygote or in the placenta which is developing upon implantation. If the embryo is successfully implanted into the uterus, it has the potential of developing into a human fetus and then into a human infant. But a healthy fetal development requires reliable prenatal care.

It could be required that ethics committees approve abortions but should certainly accept their limitations to infringe on personal and professional decisions. The woman’s health interest always overrides that of a fetus. Women and physicians are generally not criminals, but those who interfere with their difficult decision may be.

DR. ANTAL E. SÓLYOM

Lynchburg