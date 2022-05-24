Letters to the editor for May 24, 2022

CPAC in Hungary

In the news this past week was the U.S. CPAC [Conservative Political Action Conference] annual conference in Budapest. Though puzzling on its face (Why not here?), the reason is obvious when you consider Hungary's recent "conservative" history.

Back in 2010, Viktor Orbán was elected Hungary's prime minister. He proceeded to use his power to crumble democratic norms and install one-party rule. With the parliament and judiciary firmly in hand, he proceeded to expand government control of the media to progress his agenda and spread lies about his rivals. This in a nutshell is what American conservatives want to achieve in this country. In this light it is obvious why Fox News won't fire Tucker Carlson and others who spread their grand replacement theories and other coded white nationalist messages. He and others are not the cause of what's wrong with American conservatism, but merely a symptom.

Also in the news recently is reporting on the troubles conservative pastors face as they lose their congregations to Trump and QAnon or lose their positions because they will not support this thinking. Even conservative Christians who should know better tolerate this hateful and paranoid thinking. It would seem their Bibles have taught them to embrace conspiracy theories and misinformation over the truth. Jesus did warn about this.

When you look closely, these two issues really are related because in both cases what is really being lost here is our freedom. It could well be that we lose our democracy, not by force, but as was said in one of the Star Wars movies "... democracy dies, with thunderous applause" from those who unwittingly kill it.

KENNETH NAUGLE

Forest