Letters to the editor for May 25, 2021

Remember your oath, congressman

Congressman Cline — Just a reminder.

5 U.S. Code § 3331. Oath of office: An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Assuming you do remember taking the oath (especially the faithfully discharge the duties of the office part), how do you justify voting against establishing a commission to investigate the events of January 6, 2021? Could it be that the oath was meaningless to you? Could it be that you have some culpability for the events or at least agree with the attempt to overthrow the election? The 6th District citizens deserve answers to justify your actions.

WILLIAM CONNER

Lynchburg