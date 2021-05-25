Letters to the editor for May 25, 2021

Remember your oath, congressman
Congressman Cline — Just a reminder.
5 U.S. Code § 3331. Oath of office: An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”
Assuming you do remember taking the oath (especially the faithfully discharge the duties of the office part), how do you justify voting against establishing a commission to investigate the events of January 6, 2021? Could it be that the oath was meaningless to you? Could it be that you have some culpability for the events or at least agree with the attempt to overthrow the election? The 6th District citizens deserve answers to justify your actions.
WILLIAM CONNER
Lynchburg
Stop Medicare cutsAs many of us begin thinking about the return to “normal,” the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will affect all of us for years to come. Health care providers are no exception.
For specialty providers like physical and occupational therapists, the pandemic caused patient volume to plummet. Data shows that physical therapy saw a 34% drop in Medicare spending between January and June 2020, while the challenges of safely providing care caused costs to rise.
If that wasn’t bad enough, federal health policy is dealing another blow by advancing devastating Medicare cuts that threaten to limit patient access and harm the sustainability of the health care system.
Congress must step in to stop more Medicare cuts to specialty care before it’s too late. Health care providers and seniors are counting on them.
PRISCILLA TOMLIN
Forest
AT&T’s mismanagement infuriatingThe CEO of AT&T, Randall Stephenson, left last year with a $64 million golden parachute.
Realizing he had made a major mistake in buying Time Warner, and Direct TV, he jumped ship to save his financial fortune, leaving investors to suffer the financial burden of his mistakes.
AT&T will be cutting their dividend by 50% due to his gross mismanagement! I wonder where the board of directors were when they saw this happening right in front of their noses?
As an AT&T stock holder in my retirement account this infuriates me, and I’m sure all of the other 7 million share holders! Most of which are individual shareholders, and not corporations!