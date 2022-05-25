Letters to the editor for May 25, 2022

Successful schools

Lost in the recent noise about the manufactured outrage over perceived public school failures was a small moment Friday afternoon at Linkhorne Elementary School. Kindergarteners were taken out for a unique and fun experience with a traveling petting zoo. Images are available on various social media platforms from both the school itself and the city school system. I encourage you to look closely at those pictures. The story they tell will contradict the drumbeat of partisan voices in our state proclaiming that public education is not only the worst kind of indoctrination but also a failure to its students. The pictures will reveal to you the bright, eager, interested, and curious faces of 5- and 6-year-olds who are watching and interacting with animals that perhaps otherwise they might never have met.

That is the power of public schools in this state and this country. It is the way they provide opportunities for all students, the way they empower all students, the way they accept all students. No one reading this thinks that public education is perfect in Lynchburg. Of course we have work to do. Honest work of looking at how we best meet the needs of our learners in all their diversity. But let these images and that moment of children outside and encountering the wonder of learning be the shield you use against anyone who says to you that public education and LCS, in particular, have outlived their usefulness or are behind the times. Such are the arguments of the for-profit testing industry who are wielding words like “charter” and “voucher” to accomplish an age old goal: the re-segregation of our children’s educational experiences.