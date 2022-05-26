Letters to the editor for May 26, 2022

When choice matters most

Dear husband and wife, male and female couple,

The current dialog on abortion seems to have too little to do with choice or decision-making at the most critical time of love-making, i.e., just before man and woman lie down to have consensual sex.

If there is no desire to conceive of a human being, then, the choice to have safe or protective sex is the most critical one to make at that most critical time from a moral or ethical standpoint.

It is inconceivable to me that, in this day and time, a man and a woman will decide to make love and not recognize that if no provision is made to reduce the risk, then a new human being may be brought into existence.

So, why do approximately 900,000 abortions take place in the United States annually? Only about 3.5% are due to the so-called “hard cases” (health of the mother, rape or incest, non-viable pregnancy); the vast majority are elective. If science recognizes that a human being has been conceived at the completion of fertilization, i.e., that a human is in the development stage throughout the time in the womb and development is not complete until maturation of the brain at about 25 years of age, then, surely, it is not right or righteous to abort that human being simply because it wasn’t convenient to practice safe sex.

DONALD ROY

Lynchburg

Not good for us

“I am not in Washington to work with the Democrats, I’m there to defeat the Democrats.” Seriously? I thought [U.S. Rep.] Bob Good was in Washington to represent his constituents in the 5th District. And yet, they are not mentioned. Collaboration and compromise would be better for all of us.

Please register to vote and cast your ballot this fall. Mr. Good is not good for our district.

MARY McCARTHY

Lynchburg