Letters to the editor for May 27, 2021

Pro-life is more than just anti-abortion
It looks like our outspoken, so-called pro-life representatives are not pro-life after all.
Last week, both [U.S. Reps. Bob] Good and [Ben] Cline voted no on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (H.R. 1065) which requires employers to make reasonable accommodations in the workplace for workers affected by child birth or pregnancy.
Perhaps Cline and Good are more concerned with offending business than they are with accommodating mothers who choose to give birth. Fortunately, this bill did pass, voted on by a majority of Democratic, pro-choice representatives.
You cannot be pro-life by only being anti-abortion. The life of the mother must be considered.
ROSEMARY URBAN
Monroe
GOP on wrong
side of historySo far in 2021 the GOP is making history. Let’s review.
January: The GOP’s party leader, former President Trump, lit a fuse that caused an explosion of insurrection at the capitol building. It was the biggest attack of domestic terrorism in the history of the nation.
February: The GOP’s party leader was impeached for the second time. Trump is the only president in history to have earned that distinction.
March: While this isn’t exactly “historic”, the GOP has a summit meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to hammer out strategy and fundraising goals. All Trump cares about is making another run at the presidency, while many in the party think the focus should be on winning Senate and House seats. The disagreement continues.
April: By April, the GOP began an unprecedented attack on voting rights by introducing more than 250 bills creating barriers to voting, cutting early voting, purging voter rolls, and limiting absentee options.
May: GOP leadership in the House stripped [U.S. Representative from Wyoming] Liz Cheney of her leadership roles. The central message of Cheney’s ouster is that Republicans must lie, or at least quietly endorse Trump’s “big lie” about his historic election loss. Speaking truth to power in the GOP will not be tolerated. It is the first time in history of the Congress of the United States that a member of the leadership in the House of Representatives has been punished for openly disagreeing with the president.
The last five months have been historic for the GOP. Too bad they’re on the wrong side of history.
THOMAS BROWN
Lynchburg