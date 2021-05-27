Letters to the editor for May 27, 2021

Pro-life is more than just anti-abortion

It looks like our outspoken, so-called pro-life representatives are not pro-life after all.

Last week, both [U.S. Reps. Bob] Good and [Ben] Cline voted no on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (H.R. 1065) which requires employers to make reasonable accommodations in the workplace for workers affected by child birth or pregnancy.

Perhaps Cline and Good are more concerned with offending business than they are with accommodating mothers who choose to give birth. Fortunately, this bill did pass, voted on by a majority of Democratic, pro-choice representatives.

You cannot be pro-life by only being anti-abortion. The life of the mother must be considered.

ROSEMARY URBAN

Monroe

GOP on wrong

side of historySo far in 2021 the GOP is making history. Let’s review.

January: The GOP’s party leader, former President Trump, lit a fuse that caused an explosion of insurrection at the capitol building. It was the biggest attack of domestic terrorism in the history of the nation.