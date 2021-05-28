Letters to the editor for May 28, 2021

Renaming W&L would be a mistake

With regard to the editorial concerning the possibility that Washington and Lee may drop Lee from its name, I think that would be a mistake.

Lee was all about law and order and restoring such to the entire country post-Appomattox. He accepted defeat and expressed in letters that Southerners should acquiesce to the Reconstruction Acts and attempt to change things they didn’t like through legal means…. to be patient… he never would have advocated storming the Capitol building in Washington.

When he took the job as president of Washington College, that school was up against it financially. His name made it easy for the Board of Trustees to raise money. Soon the college had representatives soliciting contributions all over the country. Lee stated his new purpose in life to his son Robert: ”I consider the proper education of [the South’s] youth one of the most important objects now to be attained and from which the greatest benefits might be expected…”