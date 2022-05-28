Letters to the editor for May 28. 2022

Option D is best

I am deeply appreciative of the care and thoughtfulness that Lynchburg City Council members are bringing to the task of redistricting city wards and precincts. I do believe, however, that some criteria in making these decisions are more important than others.

Specifically, a desire to make as few changes as possible ignores the fact that current ward boundaries are anything but compact and continuous. Maintaining the status quo should not really be a consideration. I have to agree with Council member [Randy] Nelson who said he “trusts the intelligence of our voters ... to learn where they will cast their vote.”

Option D is the clear choice of the citizens who are involved enough to express their opinions to council. The wards in this option are population balanced, fulfill the requirements for a majority-minority ward, and are clearly compact and continuous. It should be sent on to Richmond.

NEAL SUMERLIN

Lynchburg

Protect the living

Beginning with the premise that all life is worth preserving, how can those who oppose abortion also oppose restrictions on the ownership and use of guns that might save a life — especially the life of a child? Neither abortion nor gun violence can ever be fully eliminated. But shouldn’t we at least try?

WILLIAM CONNER

Lynchburg