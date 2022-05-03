Letters to the editor for May 3, 2022

A veteran’s creed

I believe in God but also that all of humanity is his children and that we all should see each other as siblings.

I believe that there is more to my life than my activities here on earth today.

I believe in an American democracy with checks and balances through difficult compromises to produce freedom, economic opportunity, justice and fairness for all.

I believe in a strong defense to protect our economic interest without aggression.

I believe in a society that strives to eliminate prejudice, abuse, cruelty and discrimination against those who appear different.

I believe in respect for conservative politics that wishes to limit government growth, expenditures and wastefulness but maintain moral standards. I believe in respect for progressive politics that wishes to solve our social problems and help those in great need.

I believe in strong (non-exploitation) business practices but also workers’ rights.

These are my foundational principles. We all should want security and feel safe without fear but safety should not come at the detriment of any innocent people. We all should want sacrifice for the common good and not for a selective few. However, I believe the unbalanced political news channels, with misinformation, falsehoods and extreme polarization, are troubling.

We cannot be slaves to our own fears (following authoritarian principles) within an alternative world of conspiracies, big lies and hating others while removing the negative aspects from our history.

We cannot function as a people if health care mandates and protections are made evil, while those who vote for your political opponents are restricted from voting. There would be no trust.

I know that my beliefs produce a peace within me (free of anger) that wishes to harm or damage no one.

WAYNE CRONE

Lynchburg