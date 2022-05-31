Letters to the editor for May 31, 2022

Change the culture

The internet, social media, reality TV, smart phones, violence on TV, violent games all have one thing in common. They have changed the culture of this country. On the internet one can find anything, learn how to do anything and buy almost anything. Social media sites do nothing except agitate unstable personalities and cause them to act out their fantasies. Smartphone texting has caused more automobile accidents than I want to imagine. The camera capability allows for the very vain to take selfies and post them for all to see. There are far too many violent shows on TV; cable and satellite have contributed to the violence by airing the most violent of the violent. Most games are violent in nature and stress shootings, guns and killing. So I would say, yes, the culture of this country has changed, and not for the better.

The cultural change has brought out the evil in too many unstable personalities and has resulted in far too many school killings. Congress is struggling with gun issues and they need to address the root causes of cultural change also before they enact any laws. Our school teachers and administrators need to stress school safety instead of teaching about CRT and transgender issues. More police officers are needed in our schools and teachers should have the authority to be armed once they are properly trained.

We need to change the culture before it is too late. Our children are precious. We need to protect them anyway we can. Selfies, games and texting do not qualify as protecting them.

MICHAEL ROACH

Forest

Make schools safe

To Rep. Ben Cline and all our elected officials: I want my local schools safe. The kids I nanny go to school every day and I am afraid for them. I am in support of literally any legislation that will prevent more children dying. My heart is broken. I have participated in the political debate on the subject in the past but I am no longer interested in waiting and hoping.

I will do anything to save another child.

Please install metal detectors in our schools, please establish a waiting period when buying a semi-automatic weapon. Any step you can take right now is needed desperately. Please, our lives are in your hands.

CAMERON POOLE

Lynchburg