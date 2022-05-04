Letters to the editor for May 4, 2022

Guns vs. cars

In an April 18 letter in The News & Advance, Mr. Michael Roach stated that he felt it was wrong to blame the manufacturer of weapons like the “ArmaLite” rifle for the many deaths Americans have caused using these assault rifles with their high-capacity magazines. He said it is like blaming the manufacturer of the automobile for the many deaths inflicted by the drivers of motor vehicles.

Here’s the problem with that argument. Unlike the automobile, these high-powered weapons have no useful purpose in our society, other than inflicting great harm on our citizenry. We cannot function without the automobile, however. We have to have it to get to where we need to go. There is no possible way to justify their removal from public ownership.

Over the years the federal government has worked with the automobile industry to make them as safe as possible but gun manufacturers hide behind the Second Amendment to prevent Congress from making any regulations to what they do. As a result, we end up with disasters like what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

If this assault rifle disappeared from the American scene, I believe we could function just fine. In fact, we would feel a lot safer. Weapons like this “ArmaLite” rifle are military-grade weapons and are designed to be used by the military, the same as hand grenades, for example, and therefore should not be in the hands of the general public.

VINCENT HOVDA

Lynchburg

City council mistake

The Lynchburg City Council has made a big mistake. They don’t care about the safety of the people. Moving the Lynchburg Police Department to Odd Fellows Road makes the inner city wide open to criminals.

The best place for the police department is 12th and Kemper streets. It is still in the inner city and the cost is not important. The city charges a lot anyway. And the criminals don’t pay a lot. The police do a great job, when they can. But the people are going to buy more guns to protect themselves. I already have a gun and a concealed permit. And I will use it if I feel my life is in danger.

The criminals will use the inner city as their playground. The police must be here close by to stop them. We have too many shootings in the city and I know the people want it to stop. While the police department is on Court [Street] there is very little or no crime in that area. The criminals are scared of the police.

ERNIE IRVAN

Lynchburg