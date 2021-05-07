Letters to the editor for May 7, 2021

D.C. statehood is a Dem power play
The latest push by congressional Democrats to install Washington D.C. as the 51st state into the union is a red herring and the citizens of America should wise up. The Democrat Party and their media allies have recently shown a desire to rewrite American history to suit their political agenda. Democrats want to erase any symbol of its past from the American conscience, which I find ironic since it was the Democrat Party that advocated slavery and the policies of the Jim Crow South.
It was the Democrat Party that openly fought against the civil rights movement and the advancement of minorities in America. However, now the modern Democrat leadership wants to lecture the rest of us on how they’re the morally superior political party.
Today’s Democratic leadership is justifying that not giving the District of Columbia statehood is another example of black disenfranchisement. Yes, D.C. has a duly elected black female mayor and yes according to the U.S. census bureau, D.C. has a 46 percent black population, but the real motivation for granting the District of Columbia statehood is that 76 percent of the registered voters in the city are Democrat. If D.C. is given statehood, the political payoff for the Democratic Party is they would be given three full voting members of Congress, one representative in the House, along with two senators would be admitted, essentially giving the Democrats a tighter grip on the congressional majorities they currently enjoy.
The promotion of D.C. statehood is all about furthering Democrats’ political power, end of story. If they are able to succeed, the Democrat Party will be motivated then to use this same blue print to admit Puerto Rico as the 52nd state, which would fundamentally change the political landscape of America.
MORRIS VEREEN
Lynchburg
The Westie is
a win-winAs the son of a proud Class of 1954 graduate, I can’t tell you how elated I was to read of the renovation — and rebirth — of the former Madison Heights High School site on Phelps Road (“Totally transformed,” April 30).
Kudos to local officials and Waukeshaw Development, Inc., for their vision and investment in the restoration of this beautiful historic Amherst County landmark.
While my mother, the former Lois Tomlin, and several of her siblings who attended the school have passed, I know they would be reveling in its “total transformation,” resulting in additional housing for the community, the promise of economic development from Lynchburg across the James, and an atmosphere which is pet-friendly at that.
The Westie, what a wonderful, win-win endeavor!
DR. BRIAN K. MATNEY