Letters to the editor for May 7, 2021

D.C. statehood is a Dem power play

The latest push by congressional Democrats to install Washington D.C. as the 51st state into the union is a red herring and the citizens of America should wise up. The Democrat Party and their media allies have recently shown a desire to rewrite American history to suit their political agenda. Democrats want to erase any symbol of its past from the American conscience, which I find ironic since it was the Democrat Party that advocated slavery and the policies of the Jim Crow South.

It was the Democrat Party that openly fought against the civil rights movement and the advancement of minorities in America. However, now the modern Democrat leadership wants to lecture the rest of us on how they’re the morally superior political party.