Letters to the editor for Monday, June 20, 2022

Saving lives

Recent stabbings in the news have prompted me to call for some sort of common sense knife control. These weapons of mass destruction have no place in our society. Even a slow cooked Swiss steak can be cut with a fork.

Certainly, no one needs a 12-inch serrated carving knife. This is too much temptation for the average dysfunctional American family. You’ve probably been at such gatherings yourself. Someone might be tempted to literally cut the atmosphere with a knife.

Plastic cutlery should be banned as it is very easily concealed and eludes metal detectors. Bayonets, short swords and Swiss army knives should also be banned. Unless you are in the military, no one needs these weapons of war.

Urge your lawmakers to pass such legislation. Even if it saves just one life, it’s worth it.

ROBERT SWANSON

Lynchburg

Democracy or not?

While watching the Jan. 6th hearing, I became very concerned and troubled about my children’s and grandchildren’s futures.

The next and future generations should have the right to think for themselves and do for themselves as we and all past Americans have been able to do. Our children should not be told what to think and told what to do by a dictator.

The American people need to decide whether our children will live in a democracy or in a dictatorship. Ignore the talking heads on television and watch the Jan. 6th hearings. See with YOUR eyes, hear with YOUR ears and think with YOUR mind, then decide which form of government will rule during all of our children’s futures. In November, will you vote for democracy or a dictatorship? The choice is yours, maybe for the last time.

DAVE CIVIS

Forest

A free lunch

Summer lunch at the public library started. The lunch is free for any child ages 18 and under. Readers should know that every Friday from noon to 1 p.m., the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank brings fresh fruit and vegetables to the Lynchburg Public Library on Memorial Avenue.

This is free for anyone, no age restrictions. If your food budget is tight, this is a great place to pick up some free produce.

Call the library if you have questions. No one should go hungry in Lynchburg. Thank you!

MARILYN MARTIN

Lynchburg