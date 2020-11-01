Letters to the editor for Nov. 1, 2020

A solution for Confederate monuments

Of late, certain groups have demanded statues and monuments be removed from public places because their presence offends these groups for various reasons. The demand is monuments be removed by local governments using taxpayer funds and in some cases new monuments more to these groups liking be erected, again using public funds.

Most of these monuments originally were erected after groups of citizens raised private funds to erect the monuments to honor persons or events. It also should be noted many thoughtful citizens may disagree removing monuments in the current economic conditions is the best use of public funds.

I have a proposal for addressing this issue that provides funding, public input and, most importantly, requires no political courage or exposure of local elected officials.

First, a public referendum could be held in the political district responsible for the monument. The referendum could be as simple or complex as the local situation requires to determine what the majority of voters want done with the monument in question.

Second, assuming a majority in the political district vote to remove the monument, a realistic estimate of the costs involved should be formulated and made public.