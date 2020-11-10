Letters to the editor for Nov. 10, 2020

Stopping abortion begins at home
I wish to commend Mark Russell’s cogent and fact-based letter of Nov. 8 about Republicans and abortion. I had already written a similar letter, but Mr. Russell’s is far less confrontational than mine, which was titled “Abortion: The Greatest Republican Boondoggle of All Time.”
Nonetheless, I must still emphasize the Republican Party has demonstrated no real concern for babies, born or unborn. They feign concern simply to entice people to vote against their own self interest. Unless you are very rich or very greedy, the Republicans have nothing else to offer you.
Pretending to want to protect unborn children has served them well as the rationale for a large percentage of votes for Republican candidates.
The fact is Republicans cannot stop abortions, no matter what the Supreme Court says. Women who want them and can afford them will continue to have abortions, legal or illegal. Women who cannot afford them will continue to have the children they can afford even less. Unless you are willing to help feed these children and pay for their medical care, education, etc., you are not supporting “family values.”
Preventing abortion starts with your own family: Teach abstinence, but contraception just in case. Don’t lose your mind when someone mentions a sex education course or the state sponsored hotline to answer your children’s questions. As Mr. Russell stated, no one likes abortion. If you actually support family values and genuinely want to prevent abortion, the campaign begins in your home, not in the courts.
NANCY TYREE
Lynch Station
Congrats to LU football
I am a proud graduate of Virginia Polytechnic and a long term supporter of Tech’s athletic programs.
[On Nov. 7], I watched Liberty University win a hard fought and well earned football victory against my Hokies. It truly hurts to lose and it feels difficult and awkward to congratulate the victor.
But, I extend my hand forward and embrace the winner and say job well done!
BILL WILSON
Lynchburg
