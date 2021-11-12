Letters to the editor for Nov. 12, 2021

Congratulations are due
Congrats to the Republicans on the recent election. Congrats to Democrats for supporting democracy and promising a smooth transition.
Congrats to the GOP on acting like they are supporting public education — finally. After decades of actively and publicly trying to defund and destroy the public education system in Virginia, they successfully ran on adding millions of dollars to the “government schools” budgets, including salary hikes for the socialist leftist teachers that indoctrinate their children. Interestingly, though, they also promised hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts that result in lost dollars to local budgets. Also don’t forget the taxpayer refunds. Was this just another con job meant to entice the shiny object voter that lurches from bandwagon to bandwagon each election? Probably.
Budgets are really just math problems. If I add here and reduce tax revenue there, that equals cuts to other state-funded programs and services. And what happens to the local government budgets that lose revenue due to those tax cuts? Budget cuts are what happens, and what makes up a large portion of local budgets? Schools.
Then what happens? Either school budgets get the axe or real estate taxes are raised. Just that simple.
Folks, it is a con game for sure. But congrats to Republicans; you pulled it off — again.