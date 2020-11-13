Letters to the editor for Nov. 13, 2020

Board should engage parents
Last week, the Lynchburg City School Superintendent, at their nearly four-hour monthly school board meeting, defended LCS’s actions regarding their “return to learn” implementation strategy.
During that defense she, and other school board members, repeatedly denounced parents’ questions, requests, concerns and objections to their failure to provide a quality education to thousands of Lynchburg students. At one point, the superintendent called these concerns “trolling on social media.”
The largest portion of their school board meeting was regarding new procedures for taking student attendance, which is in response to a local parent group (The Conservative Parents of Lynchburg) publicly questioning how LCS considers it is providing a “quality education” when potentially 1,000 students are absent every day. In fact, instead of disputing that number, the administration simply announced they are changing how they will take attendance (again).
Rather than solving this issue of student engagement, it obscures future effectiveness. What’s worse is the school board meeting further revealed the school system has simply “lost contact” with a “significant number” of students completely, which is requiring social worker home visits.
That same parent group that brought to light the 1,000 daily absences has been actively engaging the school board since June. With numerous letters sent to the school board and city council, as well as public comments being made from parents at the past six school board meetings and two city council meetings. Many of those comments, bring attention to identified problems and offer a solution.
For example, at the October school board meeting the parent group brought suggestions on how to solve the transportation challenges the school is facing. This included an introduction to the owner of Lynchburg’s only charter bus operator — urging the school to consider a public-private partnership to solve the challenge. As a result, the school board sent the group a strongly worded letter informing them they aren’t allowed to mention or promote private organizations (who could help solve the school’s challenges).
Rather than responding to parents concerns or engaging them on viable and reasonable recommendations, the superintendent and the school board have resorted to calling parents “trolls” and dismissing their concerns. Last time I checked, social media trolls do not spend hours and hours at school board meetings, city council meetings, and writing their representatives.
Rather than name calling, the superintendent and the school board should engage this parents group and seek to find solutions.
CHERI ALMOND
Lynchburg
