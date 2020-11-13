Letters to the editor for Nov. 13, 2020

Board should engage parents

Last week, the Lynchburg City School Superintendent, at their nearly four-hour monthly school board meeting, defended LCS’s actions regarding their “return to learn” implementation strategy.

During that defense she, and other school board members, repeatedly denounced parents’ questions, requests, concerns and objections to their failure to provide a quality education to thousands of Lynchburg students. At one point, the superintendent called these concerns “trolling on social media.”

The largest portion of their school board meeting was regarding new procedures for taking student attendance, which is in response to a local parent group (The Conservative Parents of Lynchburg) publicly questioning how LCS considers it is providing a “quality education” when potentially 1,000 students are absent every day. In fact, instead of disputing that number, the administration simply announced they are changing how they will take attendance (again).

Rather than solving this issue of student engagement, it obscures future effectiveness. What’s worse is the school board meeting further revealed the school system has simply “lost contact” with a “significant number” of students completely, which is requiring social worker home visits.