Letters to the editor for Nov. 14, 2020

Time for a political reset
Donald Trump continues to stand as the Founding Father’s worst nightmare. Our enemies, particularly Russia, have a decades-long record of disrupting western democracies, gaining ground here in 2016 with an invasion of disinformation and lies. They knew how to play Trump’s well-documented dysfunctional personality of drama, lies, chaos and division, all the markers for a dictator wanna be style of governance. A cult of personality has no place in a democracy.
A private sector petty tyrant for decades, he continues to run this nation in the same toxic way. By modeling “brash” self-serving behavior he has encouraged the worst in some of us. No fraud as he claimed in the 2016 Iowa caucuses and the 2016 election. Still, Trump continues his long-standing practice of delusional thinking because he must win at all cost putting our national security at ongoing risk. Vote counters get death threats with the White House predictably silent on that matter as in other issues of basic decency. Unacceptable. Suddenly ensconcing loyalists in the Defense Department. Trumpland is not, and never will be, a democracy.
For decades, both parties have drifted away from the reasonable middle to foster more extreme ideas. Bipartisan and compromise, vital to a democracy, became negative terms as the tone became nastier. Purging out reasonable voices for more entrenched positions generated opinions fueled by unthinking conformational bias as bogus conspiracy theories sidelined common sense which Trump manipulates in his push for power. He and his enablers continue to attack even those in their own party who put patriotism and national interest above the corrosive Trump ego. This nation is bigger than any one person.
Still, some people continue to hear only what they want to hear and see only what they want to see even in the face of clear verified facts. Add to the mix, the easily weaponized internet and social media spreading dangerous disinformation and hysteria at lightning speed as some continue to get sucked down the destructive rabbit holes of ongoing tabloid ignorance and alarmist lies gone nuclear.
Every time Americans attack each other and our most basic ideals, they do the work of those who do not wish us well. No need to invade when some do the work of our enemies. Time for a reset for more positive actions going forward to improve our communities and move on into the 21st century.
Learn some skills to navigate the internet and propaganda mine fields and dust off your common sense. Learn to listen more. Start in your own community to realistically identify and address those needs which will set a new tone where everyone can feel safe and this nation can be stronger.
E.A. PAULL
Amherst
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!