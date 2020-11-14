Letters to the editor for Nov. 14, 2020

Time for a political reset

Donald Trump continues to stand as the Founding Father’s worst nightmare. Our enemies, particularly Russia, have a decades-long record of disrupting western democracies, gaining ground here in 2016 with an invasion of disinformation and lies. They knew how to play Trump’s well-documented dysfunctional personality of drama, lies, chaos and division, all the markers for a dictator wanna be style of governance. A cult of personality has no place in a democracy.

A private sector petty tyrant for decades, he continues to run this nation in the same toxic way. By modeling “brash” self-serving behavior he has encouraged the worst in some of us. No fraud as he claimed in the 2016 Iowa caucuses and the 2016 election. Still, Trump continues his long-standing practice of delusional thinking because he must win at all cost putting our national security at ongoing risk. Vote counters get death threats with the White House predictably silent on that matter as in other issues of basic decency. Unacceptable. Suddenly ensconcing loyalists in the Defense Department. Trumpland is not, and never will be, a democracy.